2023 National Wheel Chair Rugby Tournament brings hundreds to Rockford

ROCKFORD — Oscar Mike Foundation hosts the 2023 Wheel Chair Rugby National Championship at the UW Health Sports Factory.
The United States Wheel Chair Rugby National Championship brings together 18 of the best teams from around the country to compete for the national title.
Many of those participating are veterans injured in the line of duty.
Ryan Lindstrom, a Navy Veteran believes the championship is more than a competition but a community.
"It's cool to see the veterans who have been injured get out here because you'll see a lot of us on the same team we all kind of cluster and we all fight for each other pretty hard,” said Lindstrom.
Not everyone participating in the tournament is a veteran. Others may have experienced severe injuries or spinal cord damage.
Steve Reisenbichler a member of the St. Louis Wheel Chair Rugby Team, was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis. That virus later caused him to become paralyzed in his legs. He says that the sport has been able to change his life in more ways than one.
"This community and this group of people involved in sports do not just help you become a better person, but they help you in all walks of life,” said Steve Reisenbichler.
James Adams playing for the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch share’s some of those sentiments.
"A lot of time disabilities can come and afterward you don't handle it well. You might not know what to do. This right here can keep you busy, keep you in shape, it’s good for rehab,” said Adams.
The last day of the National Championship is Sunday at 8:00 a.m. at the UW Health Sports Factory. This is located at 305 S Madison St, Rockford, IL.