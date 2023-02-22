2022 death of man in Winnebago County jail does not result in criminal charges

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are expected due to the ice. Icy patches are possible on untreated bridges and secondary roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&