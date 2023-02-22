2022 death of man in Winnebago County jail does not result in criminal charges

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Force reached a decision Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed in the case of a man's jail-involved death.
Ted Wise was arrested on October 31, 2022 on a warrant from a domestic battery offense in Winnebago County.
He was housed in Pod 3B, Cell 4 and has a cellmate.
On November 6, 2022, Wise and his cellmate can be seen entering and exiting their cell early in the morning on video footage.
However, from approximately 9:28 a.m. until the time help was called around 8:05 p.m., it appeared that Wise did not leave his cell.
Wise's cellmate believed that Wise was withdrawing from alcohol.
On November 6, when medications were being distributed, Wise was laying on his bed and asked his cellmate if he could get his medication for him.
The cellmate counseled Wise that he should get the nurse's attention to get his medication.
Wise's cellmate then watched Wise stand up from the bed and go to the door, pounding on it to get the attention of the nurse.
After not getting the attention he needed, Wise pushed the emergency button in his cell and they heard a response from the speaker.
At that moment, Wise fell backwards and his cellmate saw his eyes roll back as Wise began to shake.
Wise's cellmate immediately pounded his fist on the door of the cell and yelled for a correction officer to respond.
Officer Petrus, who was assigned security checks in Pod 3A and 3B, responded to the cellmate and called in a medical code.
Soon after, jail and medical staff responded by opening the door and providing care to Wise.
Lifesaving measures were taken, including the use of CPR, oxygen, and an AED machine.
Once the Rockford Fire Department arrived on the scene, they took over.
After several minutes of attempting to save Wise's life, a doctor was called and it was determined that chest compressions should stop.
Rockford Fire pronounced Wise dead at 8:38 p.m. on November 6.
The pathology report determined Wise's cause of death to be "cardiac arrhythmia due to or as a consequence of ischemic heart disease."
In order to criminally charge a corrections officer for Wise's death, one potential applicable charge is involuntary manslaughter.
With respect to all personnel involved, the facts do not support this crime.
Wise was found unresponsive, life-saving measures were taken and despite the measures, Wise died.
There was no act, committed recklessly or otherwise that caused Wise's death.
Based upon the evidence reviewed and applicable legal standards, no criminal charges will be filed in this case.