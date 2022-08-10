2022 Butter Cow unveiled by Illinois State Fair officials

SPRINGFIELD — Today, the 2022 Butter Cow was unveiled by Illinois State Fair Officials in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
The sculpture is viewable live on the Butter Cow livecam.
The sculpture features the cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land.
"Grow with Us" is what sculptor Sarah Pratt's creation is called, invoking the interactions between farmer, land, and animal.
“I really connected with the theme ‘Grow with Us,’ said Sarah Pratt, 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. “This design was personal for me. Our family just moved to a home with acreage and started growing our own garden. Through that experience, I was inspired to include a farmer growing on the land that in turns allows the cow to grow.”
“For a lot of families, it is not a trip to the Illinois State Fair unless they see the iconic butter cow,” said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “I am amazed by the thought and detail that is put into this buttery creation ever year.”
“Illinois Dairy Farmers are proud to carry on the tradition of the iconic butter cow at the Illinois State Fair,” said Kendra Anderson, Midwest Dairy Farmer Relations Manager. “The 2022 butter cow follows this year’s fair theme of ‘Grow with Us.’ We hope that State Fair visitors come to the Dairy Building to view the butter cow and celebrate the Illinois dairy industry.”
13 hearts have been hidden into the display to symbolize the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.
The Illinois State Fair runs from August 11 through 21.
