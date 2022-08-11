2022 Boone County Fair continues through Sunday

BOONE COUNTY — For three more days, the Boone County fair is bringing family fun to Belvidere!
Gates are open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Fairgrounds parking is free and designated handicapped parking will be available.
On Friday, look forward to Next Level Pro Bull Riding and Barrel Racing with $12 Grandstand seats and $8 Bleacher seats. 150 Special Seats are at the North End of the Rodeo Area on the track for $30.
On Saturday, get ready to rock with Jo Dee Messina at 6:30 p.m. and Neal McCoy at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Restricted Seating, $25 for Grandstand, $25 Track (Sit/Stand), and $15 Bleachers.
On Sunday, cheer for destruction at the Demolition Derby shows at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 for Grandstand, $7 for Bleachers and $25 for a Pit Pass.
Daily, fairgoers can find a carnival, live entertainment, an antique tractor display, horse shows, and animal exhibits.
For more information on the Boone County Fair, visit their website or call 815-544-2900