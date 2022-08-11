 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2022 Boone County Fair continues through Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Boone-County-Fair

Credit: Boone County Fair

 By Audrey Moon

BOONE COUNTY — For three more days, the Boone County fair is bringing family fun to Belvidere! 

Gates are open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

Fairgrounds parking is free and designated handicapped parking will be available.

On Friday, look forward to Next Level Pro Bull Riding and Barrel Racing with $12 Grandstand seats and $8 Bleacher seats. 150 Special Seats are at the North End of the Rodeo Area on the track for $30.

On Saturday, get ready to rock with Jo Dee Messina at 6:30 p.m. and Neal McCoy at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Restricted Seating, $25 for Grandstand, $25 Track (Sit/Stand), and $15 Bleachers.

On Sunday, cheer for destruction at the Demolition Derby shows at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 for Grandstand, $7 for Bleachers and $25 for a Pit Pass.

Daily, fairgoers can find a carnival, live entertainment, an antique tractor display, horse shows, and animal exhibits. 

For more information on the Boone County Fair, visit their website or call 815-544-2900

