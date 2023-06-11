20-Year-Old shot and killed in Rockford Saturday evening

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police Department tweeted just after 9 p.m. a shooting happened at 12th Ave. and 8th St.
On Saturday morning, Rockford Police confirmed the victim, a 20-year-old man, had died from his injures.
Unfortunately, the 20-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries. This is an active investigation and as further details develop, we’ll post updates here or in a future media release.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 11, 2023
