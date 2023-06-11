 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20-Year-Old shot and killed in Rockford Saturday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime-Generic-New-Web

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police Department tweeted just after 9 p.m. a shooting happened at 12th Ave. and 8th St.

On Saturday morning, Rockford Police confirmed the victim, a 20-year-old man, had died from his injures.

13 WREX will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you