20-year-old man identified after fatal shooting in Rockford Saturday evening

  • Updated
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man has been identified following an autopsy on a gunshot victim from a Saturday night incident.

On Saturday, June 10 at 8:48 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called for reports of a shooting victim at a local hospital's emergency department.

Investigation shows that on June 10 around 4:40 p.m., Rockford Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of 8th Street for shots fired.

A short time later, officers found a car that had crashed near 12th Avenue and Parmele Street.

Inside the car, officers found an unresponsive driver who has been identified as 20-year-old Rockford resident Johnathan Jones. 

Jones was found to have sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately provided medical treatment.

Jones was then taken to a local Emergency Department where we underwent additional medical treatments.

Despite the treatment at the hospital, Jones was pronounced dead on June 10 at 8:34 p.m.

An autopsy performed on June 12 showed that Jones' cause of death was from a gunshot wound. 

Rockford Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Rockford Police provided the following information to 13 WREX concerning Saturday's deadly shooting.

Saturday afternoon, June 10, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the area of 8th Street and 12th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a crashed vehicle with a 20-year-old man in the driver’s seat suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. In the same area, officers also located multiple shell casings, a vehicle, and residences struck by gunfire.

