20-year-old dies after car rear ends school bus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person is dead after a bus crash off of Illinois Route 20 in Winnebago, according to Illinois State Police District 16.
Around 7:06 a.m., the initial investigation shows that the Yellow 2012 School Bus was stopped in the right lane of Route 20 with red lights activated picking up a student.
Before the student got on the bus, a Gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze approached from behind and did not stop for the stopped school bus.
The Chevrolet Cruze attempted to swerve at the last minute and hit the driver side rear end unit of the bus.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office confirms to 13 News that a 20-year-old Pecatonica male passenger of the Chevrolet Cruze died in the crash.
The driver of the Gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was a 17-year-old Pecatonica resident who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Yellow 2012 School Bus, a 73-year-old Rockford man, was uninjured.
Dr. John Schwuchow, Superintendent of Schools for Winnebago School District, tells 13 News what was sent to parents this morning: "Our bus was involved in an accident this morning. There were no students on the bus and the driver is okay."
13 News will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.