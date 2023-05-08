 Skip to main content
2 Rockford men arrested after driving stolen car from Calumet City

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two Rockford men driving in a stolen car were arrested Sunday after running from police.

On Sunday, May 7 around 10:50 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a car, reported stolen out of Calumet City, Illinois, traveling on Andrews Street, and then parked in the 200 block of Alliance Avenue.

When officers came up to the car, both occupants of the car ran.

The occupants, Marvin Bell and Antonio Carey, were arrested after a short chase and taken to the County Jail.

During Bell's arrest, officers saw a gun fall from his belongings.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Marvin Bell, 25, Rockford

  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Stolen Auto
  • Resisting Arrest

Antonio Carey, 18, Rockford

  • Criminal Trespass to a Stolen Vehicle
  • Resisting Arrest

