2 Rockford juveniles charged with stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Auto Theft, Stolen Car
By Andrew Carrigan

On Saturday, April 30 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers located an unoccupied vehicle in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.  

The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Oswego. A short time later, two male juveniles entered the vehicle.  

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the occupants, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, fled on foot.  

They were detained a short distance away.  

Both juveniles were released to their parents.  

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:  

  • Juvenile male, 15, Rockford, charged with possession of stolen vehicle and resisting police 

  • Juvenile male, 14, Rockford, charged with possession of stolen vehicle 

