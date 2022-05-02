2 Rockford juveniles charged with stolen vehicle

On Saturday, April 30 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers located an unoccupied vehicle in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Oswego. A short time later, two male juveniles entered the vehicle.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, the occupants, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, fled on foot.
They were detained a short distance away.
Both juveniles were released to their parents.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:
- Juvenile male, 15, Rockford, charged with possession of stolen vehicle and resisting police
- Juvenile male, 14, Rockford, charged with possession of stolen vehicle