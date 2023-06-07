2 road resurfacing projects in Cherry Valley start June 12

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. — Cherry Valley Township Highway Department is starting work at two different locations for road surfacing.
The Cherry Valley Township Highway Department will start resurfacing work on Monday, June 12 for Blackhawk Road between Bradford Road and Perryville Road.
In addition, work will also be for Perryville Road at Blackhawk Road and at Hartwig Drive.
The work is expected to be completed by July 15, depending on weather conditions.
Delays should be expected and drivers are urged to consider alternate routes.