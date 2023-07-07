2 residents missing, 3 injured after overnight Sterling building fire

STERLING, Ill. — Two residents are still unaccounted for after an overnight structure fire sent three other people to the hospital.
On July 7 around 2:24 a.m., Sterling Police and Fire Department, as well as Rock Falls Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 400 block of East 3rd Street in Sterling.
Once officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was found throughout the third story of the building with heavy smoke and a report of people trapped inside.
A woman, whose name is not being released at this time, jumped from a third-story window.
The woman was taken to CGH Medical Center and was later airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford for her injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.
A man and girl were able to escape to an adjacent roof and were rescued from that roof by firefighters.
They were were taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation and later released.
At this time, at least two residents are unaccounted for.
Sterling Police are asking that anyone that may have family or friends that reside at the building and have been unable to reach those persons, to please contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640.
As of the time of this release, Sterling fire crews remain on scene. The cause of the fire is under joint investigation by multiple departments.
Due to the nature of the investigation and the potential for further collapse of the building facade, East 3rd Street (Illinois Route 2) from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time until the area can be secured and the building stabilized.
A GoFundMe page has been created for residents of the building. If you are interested in donating, you can find more details here.