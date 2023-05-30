2 people arrested in Rockford Thursday night after guns found in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two people were arrested Thursday night after police were alerted to trespassers.
On Thursday, May 25 around 8:00 p.m., Rockford Police officers were flagged down in the 1100 block of South Alpine about concerns regarding multiple people trespassing and possibly having firearms.
Once officers arrived, they found two loaded handguns in plain view inside of a car.
Margarito Castro and Elijah Reynolds were arrested and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Margarito Castro, 22, Rockford Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Elijah Reynolds, 23, Rockford Unlawful Use of Weapon