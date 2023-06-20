2 men, 2 teens charged in Rockford drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On June 17 around 9:18 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of School Street.
Shortly after, a call for a shooting victim in the 600 block of Bruce Street came in.
During the investigation, witnesses told police that as a car drove through the parking lot of 925 School Street, a man inside the car fired multiple shots toward a group of people nearby.
One of the people that was fired at returned gunfire.
Officers located the suspect car and four male occupants in the 600 block of Brue Street.
One of the occupants, a 16-year-old male, received an apparent gunshot wound to his shoulder.
He was treated at a local hospital and later released.
All four occupants of the car were arrested.
During the investigation that followed, Rockford Police found a loaded handgun outside of 613 Bruce Street and multiple shell casings near School and Bruce Streets.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford - Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
- Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford - Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
- Anthony Beardsley, 18, Rockford - Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
- Zyhaire Ward, 18, Rockford - Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon