2 Kentucky men charged with fraud with victims in Illinois and throughout US

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two Kentucky men have been charged with fraud, securing millions of dollars from investors and customers throughout the United States, including a business in Boone County.
A federal grand jury's indictment charges 47-year-old Lexington, Kentucky resident Mark Carroll and 36-year-old Luke Curry Bowling Green, Kentucky with six counts of wire fraud.
Last week, Carroll and Curry were each arrested in Kentucky.
According to the indictment, Carroll and Curry in 2018 and 2019 created numerous limited-liability companies, including Catapult Marketing, LLC. and Catapult Funding, LLC.
Through these companies, Carroll and Curry obtained millions of dollars from victims under false pretenses, representations, and promises.
The men allegedly offered a fake line of credit to victims in exchange for initial deposits of or about 20% of the credit, without actually funding the line of credit.
The indictment also alleges that Carroll and Curry falsely entered into private loan agreements with victims in which the defendants deceitfully promised to repay the principal and interest at maturity in exchange for the victims' loan funds, including guaranteeing rates of return.
According to the charges, Carroll and Curry did not pay the guaranteed rates of returns and didn't pay the victims in accordance with the terms of their agreements.
Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. If convicted, the Court must press reasonable sentences.
The FBI urges the public to help in identifying potential victims of the alleged fraud schemes associated with the defendants in this case.
Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and state laws.
If you believe you are a potential victim who has not yet been contacted, please email finfraud2023@FBI.GOV or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.