Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

2 adults, 6 children displaced after Rockford two-story house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
1435 N Court Street Rockford fire

ROCKFORD — Two adults and six children are displaced Monday after a house fire in Rockford.

On Monday, April 24 at 3:45 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire.

The first fire truck arrived in just over three minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from the east side of the two-story home.

The residents were standing outside the house and reported that everyone had gotten out of the building.

A fire hose was laid into the home and a fire was found in the kitchen on the first floor.

The fire extended into the second floor, but was quickly brought under control.

An investigation showed that the cause of the fire was of an accidental nature, likely from cooking activities.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The estimated loss total is around $50,000.

Two adults and six children were displaced and are currently being helped by the American Red Cross.

