2 adults, 6 children displaced after Rockford two-story house fire

ROCKFORD — Two adults and six children are displaced Monday after a house fire in Rockford.
On Monday, April 24 at 3:45 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire.
The first fire truck arrived in just over three minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from the east side of the two-story home.
The residents were standing outside the house and reported that everyone had gotten out of the building.
A fire hose was laid into the home and a fire was found in the kitchen on the first floor.
The fire extended into the second floor, but was quickly brought under control.
An investigation showed that the cause of the fire was of an accidental nature, likely from cooking activities.
The home was equipped with working smoke detectors.
No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.
The estimated loss total is around $50,000.
Two adults and six children were displaced and are currently being helped by the American Red Cross.