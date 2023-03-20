1st day of Spring brings new set of challenges

ROCKFORD — With the first official day of Spring underway, allergy season is just around the corner.
A physician at OSF in Rockford provided some tips on keeping the allergies at bay this springtime.
"Some of the tips that I would give those is folks is right on your phone you can actually download any weather app and be able to look at pollen counts and see what kind of exposure you might be going to war against today," said Syed Zaidi, a Family Medicine Physician. "Obviously you want to limit the exposure so for any allergen the key is to prevent the exposure or limit it.
The owner of the Auburn Animal Clinic said there is a particularly dangerous threat for animals living outside this time of year.
"We are coming right now into heavy tick season. Ticks are more active when it's kind of moderate temperatures," said Patricia Jo Holm.
Zaidi also said one particular group can see more challenges when it comes to allergies throughout the Spring.
"The other concerns that often are more significant are those with Asthma. Asthma is definitely a leading cause of emergency room visits and urgent care visits," said Zaidi. "Cold weather changes and hot weather changes, humidity, but not to mention all these allergens can be a pretty significant trigger."
Holms also said animal can be more active after being inside more throughout the winter. This can bring another danger for pet owners.
"Sometimes they'll be wanting to wander off so we got to be real careful that no one's slipping out through the door or getting out a window or something," said Holm. "Make sure that all the dogs that you're walking or that you're taking care out are on leashes so that they don't dart out in front of a car."
Spring can also bring an increase in ticks biting humans as well. They are the most active from March to mid-May and mid-August to November and can carry Lyme Disease. Ticks are usually found in areas with tall grass, bushes, or trees.
Zaidi also told 13 WREX how to prevent ticks and other dangerous conditions throughout the Spring.
"Long-sleeved clothing. Obviously it's not just dust and pollen but sun exposure as well. We talk about hay fever, poison ivy, ticks, Lyme Disease, those types of things," said Zaidi. "You do want to be able to prevent yourself from exposure to those elements and those harsh environments as well."
Spring officially began today at 4:24 p.m.