$1M Loan Investment to Rehabilitate Homes in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford provides the Rockford Local Development Corporation with a 0% loan to rehabilitate houses in local neighborhoods.
After approval from City Council, Rockford will provide a 0% interest loan to the Rockford Local Development Corporation. The goal is to invite more investors to rehabilitate homes in local neighborhoods.
The Loan Pool is managed by the Rockford Community Investment Fund who will provide financing to rehabilitate or flip homes.
Local realtors, Bobby Walsh and Michelle Huber, said this $1 million loan program creates the opportunity for a lot of good to happen in residential areas.
"As a realtor, it's great to have access to community development funds that might not be the structure of a traditional banking loan so it's easier to work with some of the local people," said Walsh.
"I think the City of Rockford is benefiting from anything that brings awareness to what great value we have in housing." We have a fantastic city people forget that sometimes, and so anything that brings us an opportunity to talk about that and bettering your community, "said Huber.
Laura Maher, City of Rockford Director of Communication and Strategic Initiative, advises more information is on the RCIF website. https://rcifund.us/