19-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lena Saturday night

LENA, Ill. — A 19-year-old Lena man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
On Saturday, June 24 around 11:51 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a personal injury traffic crash including a motorcycle.
The incident occurred in the area of Flansburg Road and Range Road in rural Lena.
A crew from Leamon's Ambulance Service was on-scene attending to a 19-year-old man who was eventually taken to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport before being transferred to a larger area hospital.
Investigations showed that a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Flansburg Road, north of Range Road, when it left the roadway and went into a ditch.
After entering the ditch, the motorcycle operator, a 19-year-old Lena man, was ejected from the motorcycle and found in a nearby cornfield.
There were no witnesses to the crash. Authorities believe the incident happened between 10:00 and 11:27 p.m. on June 24.
The 19-year-old motorcycle operator is currently in critical condition and remains hospitalized at this time.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but impaired driving is thought to be a contributing factor.
The Stephenson County State's Attorney's Office has not yet released any criminal charged related to this incident.