18-year-old identified in fatal weekend crash outside Poplar Grove

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Crash Pic
Map: IL-76 and Manchester Road, Manchester Township

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Boone County Coroner's office identified 18-year-old Jose Christian Renteria Ruiz as the man who died on Saturday, August 26 in a two-vehicle accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Manchester Road in Manchester Township, about 8 miles northwest of Poplar Grove. 

The autopsy release shows the preliminary cause of death to be head and abdominal injuries from the accident. 

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will keep you informed as more details become available. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

