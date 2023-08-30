18-year-old identified in fatal weekend crash outside Poplar Grove

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Boone County Coroner's office identified 18-year-old Jose Christian Renteria Ruiz as the man who died on Saturday, August 26 in a two-vehicle accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 76 and Manchester Road in Manchester Township, about 8 miles northwest of Poplar Grove.

The autopsy release shows the preliminary cause of death to be head and abdominal injuries from the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will keep you informed as more details become available.