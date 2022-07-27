18-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by gravel truck in Dekalb

DEKALB (WREX) -- An 18-year-old man is hospitalized after being struck by a gravel truck in DeKalb.
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Route 23.
Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a gravel truck was headed northbound when the 18-year-old, driving a Crown Victoria, was proceeding pass a stop sign in the opposite direction.
The driver of the gravel truck struck the driver's side door of the Crown Victoria.
The Crown Victoria spun out of control and landed in a ditch.
The 18-year-old, identified as Joshua Garcia, was pulled from the car and flown to a hospital in Rockford.