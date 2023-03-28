 Skip to main content
17th District U.S. Representative Sorenson launches Congressional Art Competition

  Updated
ROCKFORD — U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen announced the launch of his first congressional art competition for high school students in Illinois' 17th congressional district.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Students can draw, paint, make collages or even take photos. The sky is the limit for this art competition, as long as it is 26 inches by 26 inches.

Artwork is due Friday, April 28th and the winner from all districts will be displayed for a year at the U.S. capitol.

 

