$175 available in 'back to business; grants for restaurants, hotels, art organizations

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced Tuesday $175 million in available grant funding through the Back to Business (B2B) Program.
The latest American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded opportunity is designed to provide additional support for the hardest-hit business sectors like restaurants, hotels, and creative arts organizations.
The funding is designed to offset losses and support job retention.
“In the three years since COVID-19 brought our state, our nation, and our world to a standstill, Illinois businesses have come back swinging—in part thanks to our Back to Business program,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“My administration is committed to helping small business owners move past survival and onto long-term success—and this latest investment of $175 million in B2B grants does exactly that.”
Grant award amounts will be determined by declining revenues shown on tax returns for arts organizations and restaurants.
For hotels, grant award amounts will be allocated by the number of rooms.
Applications for grants are open from April 5 through May 10. and awards are expected to be made several weeks after the deadline date.
All eligible applicants will receive a grant as long as the business meets eligibility requirements and proper documentation is submitted.
“Illinois’ businesses have made a strong recovery since the most difficult times of the pandemic and we’re proud to build upon that progress through additional support for hard-hit industries,” said DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards.
“Restaurants, hotels and creative arts are industries designed to bring people together, and with an additional $175 million we are investing in communities and supporting continued economic development.”
DCO has enlisted the help of more than 100 community navigators to conduct outreach, host webinars, and support prospective applicants to prepare before the application opens.
A summary of the programs are below:
|B2B Restaurants
|B2B Hotels
|B2B Arts
|Funding Available
|$50 million
|$75 million
|$50 million
|Award Range
|$5,000-$50,000
|Up to $1,500 per room
|$5,000-$250,000
|Impact of Receiving Prior Award
|Ineligible if business received any prior state relief funding (B2B, BIG, RRF) or more than 10K in local funding. Businesses who received federal funds, such as PPP are eligible.
|Amount of state or local grants received deducted from overall award amount.
|Grant based only on 2021 losses for businesses that received prior state relief funding (BIG or B2B).
|Spending Guidelines
|Flexible spending to support losses
|80% for payroll related costs, 20% flexible spending
|Flexible spending to support losses
|Examples of Eligible Businesses*
|Restaurants, Taverns, Bars, Caterers, Breweries, Wineries, Food Trucks
|Hotels, Motels, Inns, Lodging sites
|Performing and presenting arts, Theaters, Museums, Cultural heritage organizations
*For the full eligibility list and guidelines please visit illinois.gov/B2B
“These restaurant grants are a lifeline for local restaurants that are continuing to recover from the past few years,” said Sam Toia, President and CEO of Illinois Restaurant Association. “We are grateful to Governor Pritzker and DCEO for their partnership and ongoing support of the hospitality industry.”
“The hotel industry was among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. As occupancy numbers rise closer to pre-pandemic levels and the industry continues to recover, the funding from this grant will give us the boost we need to rehire workers and support the returning tourism demand,” said Michael Jacobson, President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.
“I want to thank Governor Pritzker and DCEO for their efforts to support Illinois’ tourism economy and show the rest of the world that we are ready to welcome visitors to our communities.”
“This $50 million in relief funding for the creative sector couldn't come at a more critical time,” says Claire Rice, Executive Director of Arts Alliance Illinois.
“We just passed the three-year anniversary of the March 2020 shutdown, and our sector is still facing significant challenges: lower revenues, audience hesitancy, and increased expenses. We’re grateful to the State of Illinois for making this recovery funding possible, and the Alliance will work tirelessly with a large partner network to make sure that our colleagues in arts and culture across Illinois know that these invaluable dollars are available to help recoup some of their losses."