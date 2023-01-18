17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say

A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday.

Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.

The shooting broke out during an altercation between five to nine people inside a Nordstrom at the mall, police have said. Johntae Raymon Hudson was shot and killed and a bystander was grazed by a bullet.

Taeshawn Adams-Wright, 18, has also been charged with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a Hennepin County District Court spokesperson has said.

"Mr. Longstreet ... and Mr. Adams-Wright stood over Mr. Hudson and fired multiple rounds into his body," Hodges said.

CNN has been unable to determine if Longstreet or Adams-Wright have attorneys.

Longstreet was found in Decatur, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb that is more than 1,000 miles from Bloomington, Hodges said.

Longstreet's mother Erica McMillan allegedly drove her son to Georgia after the shooting, according to Hodges. She was arrested in Golden Valley, Minnesota, on Tuesday and will be charged with aiding and abetting her son's escape, the chief said.

"You cannot drive somebody who murdered somebody out of state, even if it's your son," Hodges said.

Two people who were in the Decatur residence where Longstreet was found were also arrested, the chief said, including a woman charged with aiding an offender and a man arrested on an assault warrant out of Georgia.

At least four people have been charged in connection with the shooting, including two other minors.

Hodges said he expects more arrests to come in the case. "Anybody that we can determine that's helped any of these folks is going to jail," he said.

If Longstreet doesn't agree to voluntarily return to Minnesota, authorities will have to begin extradition proceedings, Hodges said.

Adams-Wright is incarcerated in Hennepin County, Minnesota, on a $1.5 million bond and is expected in court on January 23, jail records show.

