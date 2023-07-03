 Skip to main content
16-year-old male in hospital after accidental shooting Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 16-year-old male is in the hospital after an accidental shooting on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 2, officers responded to reports for a juvenile shooting victim in the 3900 block of 15th Avenue. 

After further investigation into the incident, the shooting appears to be accidental and self-inflicted. 

The 16-year-old male is currently in treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital. 

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

 

