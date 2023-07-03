16-year-old male in hospital after accidental shooting Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 16-year-old male is in the hospital after an accidental shooting on Saturday.
On Saturday, July 2, officers responded to reports for a juvenile shooting victim in the 3900 block of 15th Avenue.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of 15th Ave. A juvenile male has sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Please avoid the area while we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 3, 2023
After further investigation into the incident, the shooting appears to be accidental and self-inflicted.
The 16-year-old male is currently in treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.
