16-year-old boy identified following fatal single-car crash in Freeport Saturday

Update: The victim of the single-car fatal traffic crash at South Walnut Road and West Lamm Road on July 22 has been identified as 16-year-old Freeport resident Jayden Horton.

FREEPORT — Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and Freeport Police Department responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, a crew from a Freeport Fire Department ambulance was already on-scene and found a 16-year-old boy from rural Freeport dead.

There were no other people or vehicles involved in the crash.

The results of the initial investigation found that a black 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck, which had been previously reported stolen in Jo Daviess County, was spotted by the owner in the area of West Ave. and Meadows Dr. in Freeport.

The owner of the stolen vehicle confronted the 16-year-old driver about being in possession of the pick-up truck and told him he was calling the police.

The 16-year-old who was driving the pick-up truck was not known by the owner of the vehicle, and there were no other passengers.

Before law enforcement could arrive, the 16-year-old driver of the truck drove off east on Meadows Dr. and then south on Walnut Ave.

The truck left the roadway at Walnut Ave. and Lamm Rd. and struck a tree head-on in the area of the Stephenson County Highway Department building located at 295 W. Lamm Rd. in Freeport.

As a result of the head-on collision with the tree, the driver died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday July 24th.