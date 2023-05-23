16,000 wild turkeys harvested during Illinois spring season, Jo Daviess named top county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — During the 2023 Illinois turkey season, hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 16,121 wild turkeys.
In 2022, the statewide turkey harvest was 13,701 wild turkeys.
The top five counties for the 2023 harvest were:
- Jo Daviess: 595
- Jefferson: 487
- Pike: 419
- Pope: 379
- Randolph: 370
The record harvest total for the spring season was set in 2006 when 16,569 wild turkeys were taken.
This year, 80,643 permits were sold compared to 81,672 last year.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
The 2023 total includes the youth turkey season harvest of 1,309 birds.
The 2023 season dates were April 3 to May 4 in the South Zone and April 10 to May 11 in the North Zone.
The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 25-26 and April 1-2 statewide.