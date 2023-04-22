15th & Chris owner arrested in Loves Park accused of leading police on high-speed chase

LOVES PARK – The owner of 15th & Chris, James Purifoy, was recently arrested following a high-speed chase involving officers from the Loves Park Police Department just three months after his attorney told 13 WREX Purifoy was attacked and left to die at his Rockford restaurant.

13 Investigates obtained court documents outlining the case against Purifoy.

According to court documents, on April 13th, an officer tried to pull Purifoy over on Riverside Drive due to the vehicle having a suspended registration.

As the officer approached the vehicle, Purifoy allegedly increased his speed drove away.

Officers then went to Purifoy’s home and found him inside the garage with his wife, but they found the vehicle in question on another street in their neighborhood.

Court documents state that Purifoy’s wife told officers she was returning home and Purifoy was home.

Following an investigation, a K-9 officer tracked Purifoy’s scent from the vehicle through his neighbors properties and to his home.

Purifoy is facing a list of charges including “Fleeing from Police.”

On Friday, April 21st, 13 WREX was informed a planned fundraiser for Purifoy and his businesses was canceled following Purifoy’s arrest.