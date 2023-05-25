 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15th and Chris owner's court date pushed back due to medical issues

  • Updated
  • 0
James Purifoy

ROCKFORD — James Purifoy's arraignment will wait another two weeks due to medical issues.

Thursday's scheduled indictment was short-lived after Purifoy's attorney, Elder Granger said Purifoy was in the hospital.

Prosecutors said they weren't given notice, but didn't push back against rescheduling another two weeks out for June 8.

Purifoy is accused of running away from police and several other traffic offenses like driving without insurance.

A few months earlier, a major fire damaged Purifoy's restaurant which his attorney said was due to an attack which nearly killed Purifoy.

Granger told WREX at that time in January that Purifoy was recovering in the hospital. Though no timeline of events was explained in the courtroom, Elder has now said Purifoy spending time in the hospital after the fire, allegedly running from the police in April, and being back in the hospital and unable to be in court in May.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you