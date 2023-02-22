15-year-old charged in killing of Jehovah's Witness in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A 15-year-old boy has been charged following the shooting death of a 54-year-old man as he waited for his family in his car.
According to police, the victim and the family are Jehovah's Witnesses and were reaching out to residents in the neighborhood when the boy allegedly shot at the man's car from another car.
Rockford police was able to identify the boy and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The boy was found Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Broadway where he was taken into custody.