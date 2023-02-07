15 people sent to hospital after powder chemical release causes irritation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An accidental dry powder chemical release causes severe irritation and sends 15 people to the hospital with minor injuries.
At 11:46 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to Emery Air located at 6020 Cessna Drive for a medical call.
Fire personnel determined that the medical call was the result of an accidental dry powder chemical release from a 55 barrel drum.
The released chemical produced irritation causing minor breathing issues for several workers on-site.
The building was evacuated and all employees within the facility were able to safely exit.
The Rockford Fire Department Hazardous Materials team was called to the scene to evaluate the chemical product and secure the incident site.
Fire personnel examined the employees and took 15 people to a local hospital for further medical care for minor injuries.
The facility was then turned over to a Chicago-based hazardous materials clean-up company.
Fire crews with Haz Mat at 11:45 responded to 6000 Cessna Drive for a hazardous material incident. Updates later pic.twitter.com/qWk8vnHQ5u— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 7, 2023