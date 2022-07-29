$15 million planned in additional funding to support Illinois tourism

WHEATON — The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced a pledge of $15 million in additional funding to support Illinois' tourism attraction.
$5 million will be reserved for festivals, which serve as economic boosters while bringing communities together.
$10 million will be used to support other tourism projects like attractions, museums, live performance venues, and others.
The grant is funded though the American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
“When the pandemic struck, the tourism industry across the globe lurched to a standstill,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“That’s why, last August, I launched the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program—delivering the support our communities needed to bring back parades, festivals, and cultural celebrations that are so vital to families in neighborhoods across our state. Today, I’m proud to announce an additional $15 million for this successful program to continue supporting our tourism sector, driving economic development, and bringing our communities together.”
"From boosting local economies and small businesses to showcasing the beauty of our state, Illinois’ tourism industry contributes more than fun experiences for all of us. It is also about history and community—and preserving the rich, diverse stories that make Illinois a great place to live in and visit,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“Our administration has been committed to supporting the tourism industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic because of how integral it is to our state's communities. This additional $15 million in funding is a testament to that."
Through a Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO), tourism and festival businesses and entities can apply for grants of up to $500,000.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 23 online.
“Illinois’ travel and tourism industry continues to position and grow the state’s visitor economy,” said Dave Herrell, chairman, Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB).
“This strategic investment last year created significant value across the many destinations throughout Illinois and today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will continue to make a substantial impact for tourism and the communities leveraging this opportunity for future growth.”
For updates on funding opportunities and resources available for businesses and communities, visit the DCEO website and on social media at @IllinoisDCEO