130 realtors made a $10,000 donation to Rockford Promise possible

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dickerson & Nieman Realtors made a $10,000 full scholarship donation to Rockford Promise.
The donation was made possible by funding from more than 130 realtors at the company and is their second donation.
The first donation was in 2019.
Rockford Promise is a non-profit 501(c)(3) location-based scholarship program that offers full-tuition scholarships to graduates of Rockford Public School District 205.
“Dickerson & Nieman shows they’re a leader in this contribution. We are so pleased to count Dickerson & Nieman as community partners in our work to ensure that increased numbers of Rockford Public School graduates realize the dream of both attending and graduating from college. This donation, this investment in the future of our youth, echoes here locally on multiple levels - not only in the lives of these students and their families; but also in our neighborhoods and businesses as we collectively help build our future pipeline of talented professionals, ready and available to get to work here in our region," said Interim Executive Director Kaylene Groh.
“What if we could promise every graduate of Rockford Public School District 205 the financial support necessary to earn a college degree? That’s exactly what happens with the Rockford Promise program, which not only provides a path to post-secondary education, but mentorship and encouragement along the way. We think this draws potential new residents to our area because it provides opportunities for their kids. This program is a win-win for the students and the community," said Sales Director of Dickerson & Nieman Keith Kelley.
Rockford Promise has 300 active Promise Scholars, 800 active volunteers and supporters, and has $131.81 in local impact for every dollar invested.
A fully-funded promise program delivers community-wide benefits such as decreased crime rates, higher educational attainment, and higher property values.