 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

130 realtors made a $10,000 donation to Rockford Promise possible

  • Updated
  • 0
rockford promise scholarship dickerson and nieman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dickerson & Nieman Realtors made a $10,000 full scholarship donation to Rockford Promise. 

The donation was made possible by funding from more than 130 realtors at the company and is their second donation. 

The first donation was in 2019.

Rockford Promise is a non-profit 501(c)(3) location-based scholarship program that offers full-tuition scholarships to graduates of Rockford Public School District 205.

“Dickerson & Nieman shows they’re a leader in this contribution. We are so pleased to count Dickerson & Nieman as community partners in our work to ensure that increased numbers of Rockford Public School graduates realize the dream of both attending and graduating from college. This donation, this investment in the future of our youth, echoes here locally on multiple levels - not only in the lives of these students and their families; but also in our neighborhoods and businesses as we collectively help build our future pipeline of talented professionals, ready and available to get to work here in our region," said Interim Executive Director Kaylene Groh.

“What if we could promise every graduate of Rockford Public School District 205 the financial support necessary to earn a college degree? That’s exactly what happens with the Rockford Promise program, which not only provides a path to post-secondary education, but mentorship and encouragement along the way. We think this draws potential new residents to our area because it provides opportunities for their kids. This program is a win-win for the students and the community," said Sales Director of Dickerson & Nieman Keith Kelley.

Rockford Promise has 300 active Promise Scholars, 800 active volunteers and supporters, and has $131.81 in local impact for every dollar invested.

A fully-funded promise program delivers community-wide benefits such as decreased crime rates, higher educational attainment, and higher property values.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you