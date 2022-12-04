13 WREX's 'Weather Wise' series earns Regional Emmy award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX has been honored with a Regional Emmy award for news excellence for the seventh time in eight years.
13 WREX Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner and producer Kurtis Lawler won an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering in the Weather News category for the weekly series "Weather Wise."
This is the second time "Weather Wise" has been awarded an Emmy and the third time the series was nominated by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
"Weather Wise" is a 60-second weather segment digging deeper into the "why" of weather phenomena that we may see every day. The series allows us to explore the unique aspects of the weather through creative storytelling.
You can watch "Weather Wise" every Wednesday during 13 News at 6 p.m.
The 64th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards were presented Saturday night at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago.