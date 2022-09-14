13 WREX to perform tower maintenance, impacting station's signal

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX will be performing maintenance on our broadcast tower following 13 News at 10:00 p.m.
Due to the maintenance that needs to be conducted, 13 WREX will be off the air starting at approximately 11:00 p.m. and through the overnight hours.
Viewers who receive our signal through a digital antenna, Spectrum Cable or Mediacom Cable will not be able to watch 13 WREX or NBC programming.
Comcast customers will not be impacted.
Viewers of 13 News Today who are impacted by the outage can watch the newscast in its entirety on WREX.com and the 13 News App.