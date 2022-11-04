 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

13 WREX host annual Freeport Food Drive to help families in need

FREEPORT (WREX) -- 13 WREX’s annual Freeport Food Drive was a huge success.

13 WREX in partnership with Cornerstone Credit Union and the Freeport Area Church Co-op came together to give back to the community this holiday season.

"I came in and looked around and I was in awe, like wow look at this," FACC Representative, Curtis Mitchell said.

About 8 years ago Freeport food pantries were in danger of closing, so WREX held this annual event to make sure no family is hungry.

"I think we might top what we did last year so that’s wonderful," Executive Director of FACC, Amy Korte said. "I can’t believe all the different things we are getting this year I think they're really paying attention to the real true needs of the community,"

Even though it was a rainy Friday, donations didn’t stop. Pink Heals in Freeport rolled through on their firetruck filled with donations.

In addition to food and toiletries, the community contributed monetary donations.

Cornerstone Credit Union in Freeport presented a check for $1,500 and community donations totaled close to $2,000.

A big thank you to the entire community from all of us here at 13 WREX. Your donations will help serve thousands of families in need.

"Not only the underprivileged, but working-class people that needs assistance with food and inflation being as it is people need help," Mitchell said.

The Freeport Area Church Co-op also made a big announcement during the event.

In 2023, FACC will be partnering with Freeport's Salvation Army for mobile deliveries.

This will be a brand-new service bringing meals right to the doorsteps of people in need.

