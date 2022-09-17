13 WREX adjusts daytime schedule for NBC News coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is held on Monday, the world will remember and pay tribute to one of the longest-reigning monarchs in world history.
NBC News will provide live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, beginning at 4:30 a.m. CT.
To allow for coverage of this historic service, 13 News Today will not air on 13 WREX Monday morning.
For the latest local headlines and weather updates, you can watch 13 News Today live from 5 to 7 a.m. on wrex.com and streaming on the 13 News app. Portions of the state funeral will also be featured on 13 News Today.
NBC News coverage of the Queen's funeral will continue throughout the morning, currently scheduled to conclude at 11 a.m. CT.
Once NBC News concludes national coverage, 13 News Midday will air from 11 a.m. until noon, with a recap of the latest news and weather across the area.
The Doctors will not be seen on 13 WREX Monday afternoon. 25 Words or Less will air at Noon and a repeat episode of Jeopardy! will air at 12:30.
The rest of 13 WREX's daytime schedule will continue as regularly scheduled.
NBC News coverage of the Queen's state funeral will be anchored by Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Reporters will also be stationed across London and the world to capture the reaction to the historic event.