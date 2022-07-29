Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy charged with domestic battery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Marino has been charged with two counts of domestic battery.
Court documents obtained by 13 Investigates say on July 4, Marino allegedly threw a bag of frozen food at a family member, leaving a lump on her head. The second charge of domestic battery says Marino pushed the same person the same night.
If found guilty of both charges, Marino could be sent to jail for a maximum of two years.
We reached out to the sheriff's department for clarification, but a spokesperson for the department said they wouldn't comment.
He's due in court for a status hearing on September 1.