Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz to plead guilty

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz will plead guilty in his case which includes charges of theft, forgery and stealing from the dead.

At this time, we do not know what charges Hintz is pleading guilty to and what penalties will be included with the plea deal.

Judge Joseph McGraw said in the courtroom that this will be Hintz's final continuance in the case.

Hintz is currently on paid administrative leave from his elected coroner position since September 23, 2021.

A plea hearing is set for July 14 at 11:00 a.m.

