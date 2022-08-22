Web Preview: CherryVale Mall sees increased sales and traffic, is it enough to keep the mall alive?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — COVID-19 hit all physical retailers like a train, but CherryVale Mall says it's seeing people and sales come back.
A release from mall officials says foot traffic is up more than 10% compared to this time last year, and sales are up 20% from 2019.
However, malls are still struggling across the country.
Jan Rodgers Kniffen has been a titan in retail for decades and ran thousands of department stores and 26 regional malls.
He says more than 200 malls closed over the last ten years, and nearly half of the country's remaining malls will also shut their doors as online retail continues to grow.
Kniffen believes there are 350 malls that will stand the test of time. These would be like Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota or Woodfield in Schaumburg, Illinois. In addition to those leaders, he believes another 200 to 250 malls will also hold on to enough regional sales to keep their doors open, but the outlook is grim outside of that as more than 950 total malls are still operating today.
"There will be a whole group to get to the 960 number that either have to get reconfigured, go through bankruptcy, go away, become Amazon distribution centers, something has to happen," Kniffen said. "You know, 23 malls have already become distribution centers, and there's a lot more that will at some point in time."
