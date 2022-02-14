WEB EXCLUSIVE: Rockford rising youth violence and skyrocketing gun recoveries by the numbers

ROCKOFRD (WREX) — Youth violence in Rockford is on the rise according to several statistics obtained by 13 Investigates.
The FOIA included the ages for the following crimes between 2019 and 2021:
- homicides
- aggravated battery with a firearm
- discharge of a firearm
- unlawful use of a weapon
- unlawful possession of a stolen firearm
- no FOID between 2019 and 2021.
The findings along with statistics from January 2022 showed youth crime would be set to quadruple compared to the FOIA data.
In 2019, the average age of someone arrested on the gun charges listed above was 31.6 years old. In 2020, that number plummeted to 25.7 years old and rose slightly in 2021 to 27 years old.
Between 2019 and 2021, a quarter of gun crimes were committed by teenagers and more than half of gun crimes were by people 25 years old and younger.
2021 saw a significant decrease in the gun crimes we FOIA'd. There were 182 offenses in 2019, 200 in 2020 and 127 in 2021.
Guns recovered have steadily risen over the past three years. In 2019, RPD recovered 163 guns. That number rose in 2020 to 281, then soared even higher in 2021 to 433.
The FOIA data is attached below: