WEB EXCLUSIVE: Do Pritzker's new education laws bring more, qualified substitute teachers to the classroom?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On April 27th, Governor JB Pritzker signed several new laws aimed at addressing the teacher shortage.
While the crux of the conference looked at the full time teacher shortage which we addressed HERE, there were also several new laws that address substitutes and paraprofessionals.
Much like full time teachers, substitutes are in high demand with the Belvidere School District telling 13 Investigates back in January that they were only filling roughly 50% of their sub openings opposed to their traditional fill rate of 90%.
The new laws include:
SB 3907 - In the event of a disaster declaration, short term substitute teachers are only able to spend 5 consecutive days in the same classroom. Under Senate Bill 3907, this number is increased to 15.
SB 3988 - Currently, the minimum age requirement is 19 for paraprofessional educators who work with students from pre-K to eighth grade. Senate Bill 3988 lowers this age requirement to 18, providing prospective educators with the chance to start a career earlier.
SB 3893 - Provides that a substitute teacher may teach up to 120 (instead of 90) school days for any one licensed teacher under contract in the same school year. Effective immediately. (passed 4/29)
HB 4798 - Under current law, substitute teaching candidates must hold a bachelor's degree or higher. House Bill 4798 allows currently enrolled teaching students to obtain additional classroom training by giving them the option to obtain a substitute teaching license if they have completed 90 credit hours.
We asked Regional Superintendent over Winnebago and Boone counties Scott Bloomquist if he thinks these new laws will put a dent in the substitute teacher shortage. He thinks there are stop gap and immediate solutions coming of the governor's desk, but he's more interested if these laws could translate to long term and full time employees.
"These are bills that are going to help keep people possibly in schools for longer," Bloomquist said. So they're definitely going to address the substitute teacher issues that we've had, to what degree? I'm not sure. Time will tell in our districts. It's going to take time to see how many people are coming into the classroom as paraprofessional as an 18-year-old or in a long term sub position that are going to saw, wow, this is a career path I want to go on.
Chief Human Resource Officer for Rockford Public Schools Matt Zediker believes these laws do chip away at the shortage, but because the district privately contracts their subs, some of these laws like the increased amount of days a sub can teach doesn't impact them.
"One of the advantages of outsourcing for our substitutes is that they do not have to follow that day requirement because they don't work for an educational institution, they work for a private company," Zediker said.
Both Bloomquist and Zediker believe there will be a clearer picture of how big of a sub and teacher shortage remains closer to the start of the school year this summer.