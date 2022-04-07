Videos show Floyd Brown making ominous threats towards police

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The newest information from Floyd Brown’s murder trial shows Brown making ominous statements 15 days before he allegedly shot and killed Deputy Jacob Keltner.
On February 20, 2019, Brown recorded three videos on his phone directly showing him talking to the camera.
In those videos, Brown says “If you don’t know me now, they will before long. These police want to make me famous.”
Brown also says law enforcement influenced him to act the way he does, saying: “They (the police) influenced me to be the (expletive) I am.”
Brown also made prior searches for arrest/warrant records of himself, leading him to say: “They got a warrant out for me for burglary…”
Brown continued in the video, voicing his displeasure for officers.
“I got so much hatred for those (expletives).”
This goes along with information that we learned Tuesday about Brown searching for several videos of police and specifically U.S. Marshals getting shot.
