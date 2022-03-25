Two former employees sue the Rockford Housing Authorities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Less than six months after 13 Investigates reported several charges of discrimination against the Rockford Housing Authority, two former employees have filed lawsuits against the public housing provider.
Marcus Hill and Monique Jones both filed suit in October and February respectively.
Both lawsuits are in their early stages, but both ask for:
- Back pay and front pay for lost wages
- The monetary equivalent of the value of the benefits that were lost as a result of the defendant's wrongful conduct
- Compensatory damages for the emotional distress caused by the defendant's conduct
- Punitive damages
Jones' lawsuit asks for her to be reinstated with RHA.
RHA filed a motion to dismiss Hill's complaint, but that became moot after he submitted an amended complaint this month.
Both Hill and Jones filed EEOC complaints of discrimination before 13 Investigates' first story. Since then, the EEOC made the following ruling on both complaints:
"The EEOC will not proceed further with its investigation, and makes no determination about whether further investigation would establish violations of this statute. This does not mean the claims have no merit. This determination does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statutes. The EEOC makes no finding as to the merits of any other issues that might be construed as having been raised by the charge."