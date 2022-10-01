Stockton Police investigating incident with students before high school football practice

STOCKTON (WREX) — Stockton Police are investigating an incident that happened Wednesday at a Stockton High School Football Practice.
Police provided little detail as to what happened and what they're investigating.
They said they can't release more information since potential witnesses are juveniles.
The Stockton School Board scheduled a special board meeting on Monday with the only agenda item being student discipline.
We reached out to the board about the origins of the special meeting to which Vice President Nicole Haas replied, "Thank you for contacting us. To protect student privacy, the District is unable to disclose information about individual student matters."
13 Investigates will be at the board meeting to search for more answers.
Below is the full release form police:
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
09/30/2022
The Stockton Police Department has been made aware of an incident that occurred, on 09/28/2022, prior to the start of high school football practice at the Stockton High School.
The Stockton Police Department is currently in the preliminary stages of
gathering information about the incident. At this time the Stockton Police Department is unable to comment further on the incident as juvenile parties may be involved or are potential witnesses.
This is an ongoing and developing situation and as such additional information may be provided as warranted.