School District of Beloit reviewing content of children's book over racial slurs

BELOIT (WREX) — A children's book about Jackie Robinson, the baseball player who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier, is under review by the School District of Beloit.
The review comes after a parent sent a letter to the school district saying a teacher at Cunningham Intermediate School read the book, which features racial slurs, to a 4th grade class.
In the letter, the parent says the book is “is full of derogatory terms” and “dirty, nasty words” that “inflict trauma on all the students that were forced to listen.”
According to the parent, the teacher read the book and used the racial slurs in the classroom. 13 Investigates asked the school district if that were true and the district did not give a concrete answer, though it did say "the teacher's conduct is being investigated with District policy."
The school district also says it "does not condone the inappropriate use of racial slurs in a classroom. We believe in addressing concerns based on an individualized context, authorship, and learning environment in which text is read aloud to students."
According to the author of the book, Dan Gutman, the teacher who read the book was suspended. 13 Investigates asked the school district if that were true, but we were told per the district's policy, they "do not comment on personnel matters."
The fictional book is about a boy who needs to write a report on an African American who's made an important contribution to society. The boy chooses Jackie Robinson, MLB's first Black player.
In a Facebook post, Gutman says the book is his tribute to Jackie Robinson and the civil rights movement.
"When I was writing the book, I had to decide whether or not to include the N word and other racial slurs in the story. I decided that if I left them out, it would be sugarcoating the truth. I thought it was important for readers to see the abuse that Jackie Robinson (and Black Americans in general) had to endure," Gutman says in the post.
The book was not part of the school's curriculum, according to the school district but says it believes teachers should have the level of autonomy to bring additional books into the classroom as extended learning opportunities for students.
"With that autonomy, comes a professional responsibility to prepare students and the learning environment. This preparation may include having conversations with students, administration, and guardians of students prior to usage to determine if the material is age appropriate, culturally sensitive, and beneficial to student learning," the school district said in a statement.
