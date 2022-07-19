Rockford teachers learn to identify trauma in students as data shows hundreds of kids are coming from difficult situations at home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Less than a week after 13 Investigates revealed how many kids come to school from difficult situations at home, we got an up close look at how the city and teachers are trying to meet the need.
The Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence has hosted a teacher seminar for five years, teaching hundreds of teachers the warning signs kids give when they're in traumatic situations at home. Coordinator for the event and Manager of Youth Prevention Strategies for the city, Emily Schmidt, says the presentation goes into telling teachers not to judge student behavior at its surface.
"If my student is acting up behaviorally, maybe it's not just a behavioral concern, maybe it's a trauma response," Schmidt said. "By providing this education and these tools we're providing this education and these tools, we're giving our teachers and in-school professionals extra support."
Rockford Public School teacher Mickey Swart who went to the conference says learning about the trauma kids come to school with helps her adjust her response to kids in the classroom.
"If kids will confide with us that something has happened, maybe it's time to cut them a break," Swart said. "Maybe learning isn't their priority that day maybe existing is their priority."
The seminar continues Wednesday. If you're interested in attending tomorrow or any future seminars, email Emily.schmidt@rockfordil.gov