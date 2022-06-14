Questions and frustrations remain for residents a year after the Chemtool fire

ROCKTON (WREX) — A lot can change in a year, but people who live near the Chemtool plant in Rockton are frustrated by how little movement there's been over the past 365 days.
Evan Shoepski has been one of the most vocal community members in the wake of the fire. He had to evacuate along with hundreds of others, and a year removed, is upset no one has been held accountable yet.
"It's very frustrating even when I'm reaching out because I don't have any actual attachment to this," Schoepski said. "I just want someone to be held accountable to the fact that they polluted not only our city, but also Winnebago County."
Tony Chiodini shares that sentiment and experience. His house is a few hundred feet from the Chemtool property line, and to this day doesn't know the full extent of damage caused by the fire on his life, house and livelihood.
"It's very frustrating for us because what does that do to the value of my property?" Chiodini said. "What does that do down the road when someday I want to sell my property? Am I going to be able to sell it?"
To make matters worse, Chiodini says his insurance company denied all his claims, calling the fire 'pollution' which isn't covered in the policy.
Unfortunately, answers to Chiodini and Schoepski's questions will likely take weeks if not months to answer as the issues go through the courts.
Chemtool has to announce the chemicals which burned in the fire last year, and give a fully cleanup strategy after an injunction by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, but they haven't released those documents yet. The original filing of that order required Chemtool to respond within 90 days, as of the writing of this story, the company has 40 days left to respond.
There's other documents that detail the events leading up to and before that day by OSHA which are sealed by litigation. 13 Investigates tried to uncover those documents by a Freedom of Information Act Request, but Holian Insulation contested the fine which was tied to the OSHA report resealing the documents. Holian took that action the day after 13 Investigates filed the FOIA.
As for the insurance issues Chiodini and several others are working through, the litigation is in it's early stages as June 14, 2022 was the last day to file claims.
These legal matters only scrape the surface as Chemtool and its parent company Lubrizol face several class action lawsuits from people in Winnebago County, and separate lawsuits with insurance providers.