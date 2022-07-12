Preview: Nearly 100 RPS 205 students were named in police reports every week between March and June

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In March, Rockford Public Schools started a new system to take a trauma-informed approach with their students in the classroom.
Handle with Care is a program that flags students that pop up in Rockford Police reports. Once a student pops up in a police report, an email is sent to that student's teachers and administrators. The email doesn't say what happened or how the student was involved (meaning a student gets flagged even if they are just a witness that police interview), it just lists their name and the message, "Handle with Care."
13 Investigates sent a Freedom of Information Act to RPS 205 asking how many Handle with Care messages were sent out.
Between the program's start on March 1 and May 22, 742 messages were sent impacting 647 students.
District officials met with 13 Investigates on June 10 and said 958 total Handle with Care notifications were sent by the end of the year, but they did not have updated data on how many students were named in those messages.
Those numbers could be startling to some, but Jennifer Cacciapaglia, who leads the Mayor's Office on Domestic and Community Violence, says they're lower than she expected.
"I think quite frankly it could have been higher, Caggiapaglia said. "It wasn't surprising to us at all."
On 13 News at 10, 13 Investigates uncovers why officials weren't surprised by this data, and what the city and school district are doing to solve the issue and help kids in needs.