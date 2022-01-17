OSHA fines Holian Insulation for causing Chemtool fire

ROCKTON (WREX) — Eight months after the largest chemical fire in Illinois' history, we're learning more about who is being held responsible for starting the fire.
Holian Insulation Company was fined $9557 by OSHA for not paying attention to hazards when operating a scissor lift on the day of the fire. OSHA describes the sequence of events as:
"On or about June 14, 2021, the employer did not ensure that adequate clearance was maintained between a scissor lift and overhead obstructions while operating a scissor lift between cooking kettles (reactors) R601 and R604. While operating the scissor lift, it struck a pressure tap on a hot oil return pipe for cooking kettle R604, resulting in an oil leak and subsequent fire."
13 Investigates requested the documents from the completed inspection which lead to this fine. Completed OSHA investigation are public record, but Holian filed a contest to the fine the day after our FOIA request, sealing the documents.
13 Investigates will continue to petition the documents from OSHA.
It's also important to note that there's another investigation into Chemtool for an OSHA complaint less than a month before the fire.
Additionally, Chemtool faces six lawsuits which includes one with the Illinois Attorney General.