New Illinois bill would increase the amount of people who could be held in jail pretrial after January

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois is two months away before the Pretrial Fairness Act starts. The law eliminates cash bail in the state and restricts how what charges people can be held in prison for ahead of their trial.
One state senator hopes to change that law by filing a new trailer bill. It's listed as SB 4228 and adds several caveats to the Pretrial Fairness Act as it stands.
The Changes:
- Perhaps the biggest change revolves around why a prosecutor can justify holding a person in prison ahead of their trial.
In the current law, attorneys must prove that a person "poses a specific, real and present threat to a specific person." The trailer bill expands that to attorneys only need to prove keeping a person in prison ahead of their trial would "protect any person or the community."
- The trailer bill still ends cash bail and bond, but specifically names "for all petty, traffic and criminal offenses committed on or after January 1, 2023."
- The bill also expands the ability for judges to issue bench warrants for people who don't show up for a scheduled court date.
- Another major change gives courts more time to give a person a trial. The current law could give the court 90 days, the new law gives the court 120 days.
Reaction to the bill:
Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley wrote an opinion earlier this month strongly opposing the law as it stands. However, he believes this bill addresses a lot of his concerns while strong bringing forward meaningful reform.
"It might not go as far as I would like and I'm not going to speak to the judges, maybe they would like it to go farther, but I think this does return a great deal of the discretion back to the judiciary, and to a smaller extent, back to the state's attorneys in opening the eligible detainable offenses that we can file those petitions to detain on," Hanley said.
However, people and organizations like the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice who supported the original Safe-T Act and Pretrial Fairness Act oppose the changes, even accusing them of making the system worse than it is now.
“The Pretrial Fairness Act was designed to ensure that everyone has access to the presumption of innocence, and the changes included in SB4228 would deny all Illinoisians that right. If passed, these measures would create a pretrial system that is far worse than the one in place today."
We also reached out to 67th District Representative Maurice West II who has been a strong supporter of the SAFE-T Act said he wasn't ready to comment until he reviewed the bill further.
The bill has a long way to go to become a law. Both the senate and the house could go through long processes of trying to change and amend the trailer bill before it even gets called to a vote on the floor.
Click HERE for a link to the full trailer bill.